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Rare justice on custodial torture in Tamil Nadu

The conviction of nine policemen for the custodial killing of a man and his son at Sathankulam, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, is rare and, therefore, significant.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:33 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 19:33 IST
Tamil NaduOpinioneditorialcustodial death

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