Rasgulla dilemma to tea diplomacy

Accompanied by parents, there was some relative’s house, which you visited from time to time. The host asked, “Would you like to eat something? Some rasgulla?” The offer was too tempting. The child’s eyes lit up, and his mouth drooled. But prevailing social mores demanded that you refuse. You cast a side glance at your mother, pleading in silence. Much to the child’s dismay, the mother answered, “We just had lunch.” But the child decided to change the script and blurted out, “I am not full! I will eat!” The host smiled. For the mother, it was a terrible embarrassment. The child had won a mini-battle. He dug into the rasgulla with relish; he soon gobbled up a couple and asked for more!