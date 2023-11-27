Rational ignorance and sustainability

In collaboration with the UN Environment Program (UNEP), the Government eMarketplace encourages sustainable public procurement (SPP) of goods and services. Since the portal Green Room Air Conditioners (RAC) launched in June 2021, it has worked to encourage consumers to adopt ecologically friendly goods and services.

A typical product category on GeM is writing and printing paper, an uncoated paper made from hardwood pulp and used to create textbooks and notebooks. To help government purchasers find solar-powered renewable items such as inverters, streetlights, torch lights, study lamps, water heating systems, and battery-powered e-rickshaws for passengers, GeM has developed marketplace filters.