RBI decisions on policy rate judicious

While there is some uncertainty and caution on the inflation front, the RBI remains optimistic on growth. It expects the growth momentum to continue and has retained its projection for this year at 6.5 per cent, even as there is weakness in external demand and the cumulative rate hikes of 250 basis points are still working their way through the system. Apart from the monetary policy decision, one welcome proposal made by the regulator was to create a framework on floating rates which will safeguard the interests of consumers, especially home loan borrowers, by ensuring greater transparency in the way tenures and monthly instalments are changed. It has proposed to restrict the “unreasonable elongation” of the tenure of floating rate loans and resetting of the tenor by banks. This will be in the interest of borrowers as lenders will be required to inform borrowers when there is such a change and seek their consent.