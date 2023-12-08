RBI is cautious, and rightly so

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision is in line with market expectations. Even if the Indian economy is faring better than market expectations, the global economy (especially advanced economies) is not yet out of the woods.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das echoed this sentiment saying that history will record the period 2020-2023 as one of ‘great volatility’. The highly volatile and uncertain global events have led some experts to call this phase ‘VUCA’: Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous.

The period has seen a series of black swan events coming one after the other. The Covid-18 pandemic led to largescale demand and supply shocks. It was followed by a recovery and the Russia-Ukraine war, creating global supply shocks which have led to inflation levels last seen 40-50 years ago.

High inflation has pushed central banks to increase policy rates. The high policy rates in the United States led to a regional banking crisis which spread and led to the failure of a large Swiss Bank. Both the US and the Swiss banking systems, which were once the cynosure of world banking, have been caught off guard twice in 15 years. Things did not end here, as we are seeing another conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has created concerns over oil prices and the general political environment.

These global VUCA events have weighed on economic projections. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) releases its World Economic Outlook four times in a year. The IMF has changed its projections with each release. For both the world economy and the Indian economy, the IMF has revised growth for 2023 upwards and downwards for 2024.