RBI’s tightening will squeeze us all

The ‘no brainer’ unanimous decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90 per cent with immediate effect (after the 40 bps off-cycle hike on May 4) was a foregone conclusion.

The respite has been in maintaining the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), which affects the liquidity of the banks. CRR was suddenly raised by 50 bps to 4.50 per cent in May. The earlier increase in CRR has helped to ‘suck’ the excess liquidity in the system, from Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 5.4 lakh crore, as of now.

Most commendable, though still behind the curve in raising the rates, has been the unanimous decision of the MPC of change in stance to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’, which should have happened six months back. The much-awaited decision sends the right signal of the beginning of the tightening cycle, which could see the repo rate hit 6-6.15 per cent by December 2022.

Atoning for the wrong inflation forecasts and for ‘changing the goalposts’ frequently, the MPC seems to have opened its eyes to reality as it revised steeply the CPI inflation forecast for the present financial year (FY23) to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent and Q1 April-June 2022 CPI inflation at 7.5 per cent from the earlier forecast of 6.3 per cent. This signals the severe pains we have to undergo this year, most of it contributed by the global upheavals of Russia-Ukraine war, increase in commodity prices, global crude oil at $121 per barrel (RBI growth projection is at $105 per barrel), which will seep into ‘food inflation’, contributing 75 per cent to the inflation basket.

The pain could have been minimised and a ‘soft landing’ ensured if the RBI had increased the repo rates in ‘small doses’ and by withdrawing the accommodation stance six months back.

The steep hike in the repo rate, which is now at 4.90 per cent, is the ‘benchmark’ rate for most banks to decide on their lending rates for affordable housing, normal housing/mortgage loans, MSMEs and infra/builder loans.

Following the 40 bps increase in repo rate last month, most banks and HFCs have increased lending rates, including their Marginal Cost of Lending Rates (MCLR) by 20-60 bps in a month’s span but have been very niggardly in raising deposit interest rates. This will now lead to an upward revision in the lending rates, thus making retail loans such as housing, vehicle, personal and builder loans costlier. The minimum lending rate by banks/HFCs will now be in the 8-12 per cent band and loans to builders between 12-15 per cent. Most of the corporate loans are linked to MCLR of banks, which will now get costlier. Deposit rates will increase by 1-2 per cent by September-end.

As a result, interest rates will also be increased by banks and HFCs to the earlier housing loans on the ‘reset’ dates. All loans will now become costlier in the next three months and severely dent the credit offtake of banks and HFCs, which is just now showing robust growth of 12 per cent across sectors.

As of December 2021, 39 per cent of banking system loans are linked to external benchmarks (RBI data). 58 per cent of the home loans are linked to external benchmarks and 53 per cent of loans are linked to MCLR. The rate hikes will not only affect the credit offtake of banks but will shun excellent-rated corporates from fresh borrowings.

The real estate sector will face a double whammy effect. Loans to builders and real estate sector will become costlier. They will pass on the ‘rate impact’ to buyers by increasing the prices of apartments. On the other hand, interest rates will go up for individual home loan borrowers, too. This will unfortunately lead to putting the entire real estate sector/affordable housing segment in a quandary. Unsold housing stock will increase. High-cost loans, poor credit scores of borrowers/individuals, coupled with the scare of another Covid wave, could adversely affect the housing sector.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a surprise policy of raising ceiling on lending to retail home loans by the urban and rural co-operative banks by a whopping 100 per cent. An individual borrower can now borrow home loans in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.40 crore. Rural cooperative banks can also extend finance to ‘commercial real estate-residential housing’, within the overall limit of 5 per cent of their total assets.

In the backdrop of NBFCs instructed by the RBI to set aside 2 per cent ‘provisioning’ for housing loans extended at ‘teaser rates’, and provisioning of 0.75 per cent for advances to commercial real estate for residential housing and 0.25 per cent even for standard loans, the relaxations accorded to cooperative banks merits review as such lending can have disastrous effects, including on recoveries/repossession of assets, which will be very difficult at the local level.

(The writer is a former banker.)