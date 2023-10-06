RBI’s repo rate dilemma

The US economy is bouncing back, strengthening the dollar against the rupee, which has fallen nearly 10% between February 2022 and February 2023—from Rs 75 per dollar to Rs 82.64 per dollar. It is Rs 83.25 per dollar as of yesterday. Considering the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hikes, a repo rate increase is necessary to stabilise the rupee and safeguard bond yields. The global growth outlook is grim due to continuous monetary tightening to arrest spiralling inflation in the advanced and emerging economies, Eurozone countries like Germany and France facing recession, China’s slowdown, and rising crude oil prices—from $80 per barrel a few months ago to over $85 per barrel as of date—pushing global inflation into a spiral.