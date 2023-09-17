Read the Preamble, but also live it

On this count, there is still a long way to go. There is an overarching feeling in all aspects of governance that those in power rule over the public than serving them. It is nearly forgotten that ‘we, the people’ have given ourselves the Constitution and elected governments. This is seen not only in the actions of governments but also in how others -- the press, the judiciary, the markets, and even society -- respond to those actions. Those who are ruled either do not, or dare not, ask questions of the kings. This is totally at odds with what is in the Constitution, but governments have figured out ways to quibble about this ad nauseum in courts or avoid answering even the light questions from the media and the public.