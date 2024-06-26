Reading tea leaves in Iran’s election

Traditionally, the outcome of Iranian elections is hard to predict. It’s a toss-up between Pezeshkian and Qalibaf. Much will depend on whether a runoff becomes necessary if neither marshals 50 per cent of votes in the first round on June 28, which, most people visualise as unlikely, or, one of the three candidates withdraws at the last minute. The point is that the three candidates represent three distinct groups of followers.