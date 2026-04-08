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Reading the fine print, missing the cue

Reading the fine print, missing the cue

We welcomed the gifts, only to rue the clutter they brought
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DHNS
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
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