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Real Life Jana Nayagan | TVK's sensational climax twist in Tamil Nadu

Real Life Jana Nayagan | TVK's sensational climax twist in Tamil Nadu

As Vijay prowls at the foothills of political royalty, it remains to be seen how the TVK's disruptive, populist politics translate into sustainable, quality governance
Shaik Sharief
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:23 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:23 IST
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OpinionVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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