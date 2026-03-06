Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Realisation through assertion and negation

Realisation through assertion and negation

Shastra is not required to teach that which is obvious.
R Eswaran
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 20:07 IST
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 20:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us