Reasi attack bares rifts in Jammu, Pakistan's nefarious plot

On June 9, the day Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for the third time, nine Shiv Khori pilgrims were killed in a terrorist attack in Reasi district, in Jammu. The attack is disturbing in many ways, and points to many fault lines that are increasingly becoming visible in the Jammu region.

The first such attack in Jammu & Kashmir took place on August 14, 1993, where 14 persons were shot dead after being dragged out of a bus in Kishtwar.

Reasi, which is seeing a surge in terrorism, houses the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and was witness to the massacre of 27 people at Prankot in April 1998.

Reasi adjoins Rajouri and Poonch districts, and since 2021, 38 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in these two districts. Till 2005, these two districts along with Doda in the Jammu region were hotbeds for terrorist attacks; but since 2005 it was largely peaceful. A couple of factors were key to this peace, and it is important to understand the change in dynamics now.