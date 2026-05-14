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Rebalancing the relationship between the State and the citizen

Rebalancing the relationship between the State and the citizen

India has long grappled with asymmetry, and what is heartening today is that we are beginning to address it in earnest.
R Balasubramaniam
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:24 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:24 IST
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