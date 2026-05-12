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Recipes for disaster, served with love

Recipes for disaster, served with love

My earliest disasters came from not knowing the difference between dals.
Annapoorna Ravichander
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:40 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:40 IST
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