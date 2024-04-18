Record rainfall in Dubai? Blame climate change, not cloud seeding

By Lara Williams

The sights coming out of the United Arab Emirates this week range from surreal to apocalyptic: Rolls Royces and Aston Martins floating in flood water, a plane taxiing across a runway-cum-lake, furniture flying off the balcony of a high-rise apartment. But blaming weather modification for Tuesday’s downpours, which caused flash flooding and killed at least 18 people in neighboring Oman, is almost certainly wrong.

Reports suggest that almost six inches (15.2cm) of rain fell on Dubai in 24 hours, about a year and a half’s worth of average annual precipitation. A 1-in-100-year rainfall event for the region— meaning weather with a 1 per cent chance of happening every year, would produce about 2.4 inches in a day. So what happened this week was more than double that intensity.

The flooding is fairly easy to explain: Vulnerabilities are typically established in communities before the weather turns nasty. As a mostly dry region with intermittent rain showers in the winter months, the Middle East hasn’t designed its cities for high rainfall. When I was in Dubai for COP28, it felt like a concrete jungle, with huge asphalt highways, sprawling glass buildings and paved squares. Given the abundance of impermeable surfaces and insufficient drainage, all that rain had nowhere to go.

But what produced the downpour? Bloomberg News suggests a link between the precipitation and the UAE’s cloud-seeding efforts, which began in 2002 as an attempt to address water security issues. To increase rainfall, salt is released into existing clouds in warm weather, with the intention that larger droplets will form and eventually lead to rain.