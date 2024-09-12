Rediscovering the importance of virtue

By Kandaswamy Gnanamurthty

‘A’ for apple was and is how the English language was introduced to our children and grandchildren. Around 1200 AD, the Tamil poet Avvaiyar chose to give the first expansion to ‘a’ as ‘Aram seyya virumbu’, meaning “Have desire to do good and virtuous deeds,” which is what we learnt on the first day in school using slate for writing ã and ear and throat for shouting the verse. In Kannada it is ‘Adarsa jivana nadesu’ meaning “Lead an ideal life,” as said by several, including the Kannada poet Kuvempu, who wrote extensively on the importance of living a simple, honest, and compassionate life.

There are scores of examples in other languages on different interpretations of virtue. ‘Quality of mercy is not stained,‘ says Shakespeare, emphasising compassion. Without exception, all great scriptures talk about virtues.

But then, what has happened to us — having to go through all the things that were not good, let alone virtuous? Let’s stop blaming the young for all the things that are going wrong. We haven’t done better ourselves to write home about. We have been responsible for the two world wars, the cold war thereafter, dismal poverty in the neighbourhood of shameless riches, violence, murder, slavery, and social apartheid, to name a few, to put our souls in to shame.