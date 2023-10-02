Reducing every conflict to Hindu vs ‘X’ minority

It took the irrepressible horror of a leaked video to posit an alternate reality to the wider citizenry. Suddenly, the lot that had been ‘othered’ in the narrative till then also came across as possible victims of unfairness. The compromise of the official machinery, including that of the clearly biased and compromised police forces acting on partisan lines, sprung forth. The worms came out of the woods (though not fully) with details of the video victim hailing from a military family, debunking the majoritarian-nationalist line that had been crafted earlier. Weeks earlier, a detachment of the Indian Army had held terrorists but had to release them owing to pressures from village women who had surrounded them; unbeknownst to most, they too belonged to the majoritarian strain, who had been heroised till then. Suddenly, it dawned that the blame game could not be as lopsidedly partisan (majoritarian) as had been done, as there were villains on both sides.