Reflecting on the last few weeks

Reminiscent of the powerful anti-Vietnam War student protests of the 1960s, these episodes of students striving to make their universities conform to high ethical standards have tacitly called out the moral unacceptability of the US government’s support for the Israeli violence, a stance that violates the liberal political values it claims to uphold in the country. The police arrests of a few hundred student and faculty protesters at Columbia and elsewhere have reflected poorly on the heads of university administrations who really ought to have shown a proper appreciation for the freedom of expression and of non-violent dissent on campus, and for the autonomy of their institutional life over the pressures of the pro-Israel political class and donors.