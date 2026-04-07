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Reflection, repentance and renewal

Reflection, repentance and renewal

“Restore to me the joy of your salvation,” is David’s humble supplication, preceded by deep contrition.
Suryakumari Dennison
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:40 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:40 IST
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