Reflections on Indian politics 

However, it was the Indira Gandhi era that saw sharp divisions in the way politics was conducted both within the Congress Party and outside. One is aware of the radical overtones of Indira Gandhi’s denunciation of her critics within the party, supported by the rise of ‘Young Turks’. Indira was authoritarian, as was witnessed by the declaration of an internal emergency leading to the arrest of key opposition leaders and the imposition of press censorship. She also rode roughshod over institutions by openly calling for committed civil service and judiciary. The high command culture became conspicuous during her time, resulting in her firm grip over the Congress Party. The trend towards personality cult became visible with the likes of Dev Kant Barua proclaiming, “India is Indira, and Indira is India." Indira Gandhi also set up shouting brigades within her party when the opposition tried to create problems for her within Parliament. Disruptions in parliament became a feature during Gandhi’s time. The media and academia were polarised, with the pro- and anti-Indira camps articulating their positions quite overtly.