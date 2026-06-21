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Reframing the AI jobs debate

Reframing the AI jobs debate

In May 2025, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told Axios that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and push unemployment to 10-20 per cent within one to five years.
Madan Padaki
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:08 IST
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