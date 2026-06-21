Reframing the AI jobs debate

<p>The most consequential economic debate of our time is playing out between San Francisco and Davos, and it is being conducted as if districts like Vijayapura do not exist.</p>.<p>In May 2025, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told Axios that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a> could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and push unemployment to 10-20% within one to five years. </p><p>He doubled down this January with a 20,000-word essay warning of an “unusually painful” short-term shock to labour markets, arguing that the technology is not replacing single jobs but acting as a general labour substitute for humans, and that managing it will require government intervention, possibly including progressive taxation of AI firms.</p>.<p>Then came the curious turn of 2026. With early data showing employment for AI-exposed workers holding relatively steady — the Yale Budget Lab found no meaningful change in unemployment for these roles since ChatGPT launched — both Amodei and Sam Altman softened their predictions. Altman declared himself “delighted to be wrong”. Amodei now suggests automation may actually expand the work people do.</p>.IT Secretary urges industry to embrace AI, dismisses job disruption fears.<p>So, who is right? Look closer and the picture is uncomfortably mixed. Global tech layoffs crossed 115,000 by May 2026, nearly matching all of 2025, with Meta, Amazon, and Snap citing AI as a driver. </p>.<p>Entry-level technology hiring at top firms reportedly dropped 30-50% compared to 2023. And here at home, the signals are sharper still: net hiring by India’s top five IT companies fell by around 7,000 in FY2026, and Bernstein wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning of a deepening employment crisis as AI threatens IT jobs that anchor white-collar India. </p>.<p>Earlier this month, TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company and the broader IT industry are unlikely to hire at the scale they did over the last two decades because AI agents will take over portions of current work. He explicitly stated that “the company will not be hiring the kind of numbers it used to hire” and that the old HR metric of hiring large volumes of talent would effectively disappear.</p>.<p>Here is what both the doom-mongers and the optimists are missing: they are debating the wrong question. The question is not just ‘will AI destroy jobs?’ The question needs to be re-framed as: ‘Where will AI create new economic opportunities, and for whom?’</p>.'Plumber, electrician...nobody's safe': Cognizant predicted AI will disrupt 90% jobs by 2032, but it's happening six years early.<p>Last week, my doorbell rang. A quick commerce delivery. At my door stood Anil Sutar from Vijayapura, a BCA graduate who came to Bengaluru looking for work, found none, and now does deliveries 14 hours a day. But his phone was full of AI apps. He was teaching himself, quietly, between one delivery and the next.</p>.<p>Anil is not a statistic. He is a signal. </p>.<p>He has the degree. He has the hunger. He has already found AI on his own. What he doesn’t have is a pathway back — to Vijayapura, to his community, to a life of dignity that doesn’t require him to be invisible in a city. </p>.<p>The entry-level white-collar ladder Amodei warned about — summarising documents, writing reports, basic coding — is precisely the ladder Anil was climbing toward. AI is sawing off its bottom rungs even as he reaches for them.</p>.<p>But invert the lens, and AI becomes Anil’s greatest asset rather than his competitor. India holds over 65% of its population under 35, and AI-related job postings in South Asia have jumped from 2.9% to 6.5% of all vacancies, with demand for AI skills growing 75% faster than non-AI roles. </p>.AI-driven platform launched to boost jobs for differently abled in Bengaluru.<p>The IndiaAI Mission has committed over Rs 10,300 crore, expanding compute to 58,000+ GPUs at subsidised rates so innovation reaches Tier-2 and Tier-3 India. </p>.<p>Recent evidence from the Youth AI Aspirations & Adoption Report (YouGraf.JanAI) that we conducted as a primary survey of 3,005 rural youth found that 90% of respondents want access to a government-certified AI course, while only 14% currently use AI to earn an income. </p>.<p>The report highlights a significant gap between AI awareness and livelihood creation: rural youth are adopting AI rapidly for learning, translation, writing support, and job preparation, but relatively few have yet converted that usage into economic opportunity. The aspiration is there; the infrastructure is coming; the missing piece is the pathway.</p>.<p>Imagine Anil as an AI entrepreneur in his village — helping farmers, mothers, ‘lakhpati didis’, and small business owners navigate DPI and AI to access education, healthcare, markets, and social security; earning a meaningful income while doing it. </p><p>He stops being a jobseeker. He becomes a solution-creator for his community. AI may substitute labour in the corporate office, but in the gram panchayat it multiplies the value of the same young person who carries both local trust and digital fluency. No algorithm replaces that combination.</p>.Productive use of AI to help create jobs: World Bank official.<p>There are millions of Anils across Bharat — BCA graduates, ITI pass-outs, bright young women who topped their village schools. </p><p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/niti-ayog">NITI Aayog </a>Governing Council charts its Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, my ask is simple: formally recognise community AI entrepreneurship as a pillar of inclusive human development and launch a national Jana AI Yuva Shakti Mission to bring DPI and AI to youth in every gram panchayat.</p>.<p>The West is debating whether AI ends work. Bharat can demonstrate that AI dignifies it. “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high” — Tagore dreamt of that Bharat. Anil Sutar and millions of our youth deserve to live it. </p>.<p>One village, one young mind, one AI-powered act of service at a time. <br>Jai Hind!</p>.<p><em><strong>The author is founder of JanAI and Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>