Regional parties, you’ve been warned

A major but under-explored takeaway from the recent Assembly polls is the future of regional parties. They’re caught between a take-no-prisoners BJP-ruled Centre, and a fast-fading Congress. For parties that don’t break bread with the single largest party, these are hard times. In UP, the SP’s loss, despite its high vote share, and the BSP’s decimation for a consecutive second time prove how the BJP has bored further into their core constituencies. Yet, the AAP’s win in Punjab, where it beat entrenched rivals, demonstrates there is room for a credible alternative: But it’s only at the state level, and only if you have AAP’s governing chops in Delhi.

Even for the strongest regional parties in other states, the BJP’s wins are a jolt. Used to a more obliging Centre in the UPA or Vajpayee-led NDA eras, how do they square with the current ideologically overdriven BJP? Yes, Hindutva imbued previous BJP-led governments, but there is a stark difference between then and now. Now, the BJP wants to swamp India with saffron and is achieving it, via its arsenal, apparatuses, schemes, and an uneven playing field.

The TMC and the AAP first read the signs. Mamata Banerjee sized it up after the BJP’s strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal in 2014 and 2019. She put everything into the bruising election she won last year. During the frenzied 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal kept away from the anti-CAA-NRC protests to ensure that the AAP didn’t appear anti-Hindu. In West Bengal, Banerjee postured her Hindu identity too in rallies.

Banerjee and Kejriwal modulated their stance towards Hindutva. The BJP controls current public discourse and it has pushed opponents to mould their messaging and display their Hindu cred to avoid appearing ‘secular’. As a small counter to that, the TMC and AAP have tried expanding their footprint. In a way, both are unlike older regional players. They understand how power at the Centre was handed away on a platter to the Congress once, and now to the BJP.

So, what’s the nature and intent of most regional parties? They win their regions, but still need support from the Centre. Why haven’t they gone pan-India? Over decades they buttressed Congress-led and BJP-led governments. But by doing so, they paved the way for the supremacy of the Hindi belt and UP as the most powerful state in the Lok Sabha. The Shiv Sena, BJD, SP, BSP, NCP, DMK and AIADMK, JD-S, the Left parties, failed our federalism by sticking to their regions. It will harm them in the coming years. In 2012-13, Nitish Kumar of Bihar was touted as a rival to Narendra Modi. Now, he struggles to retain Bihar. The regional matrix scotched him. Even a small party such as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has fought elections outside its home base. These parties realise the importance of breaking the two-party hold at the Centre, which is now reducing to one.

In the past, some regional parties contested outside their strongholds, but those were outliers. Now, to protect their own turf, they will need to take roads not taken. Even after winning last year, the TMC stares at a formidable BJP as opposition in the West Bengal legislature. It’s likely that the BJP will make even further inroads there and form a government in the years to come. Mamata Banerjee, like Kejriwal, sees the threat. To hold on to what you have, you have to take the battle to the foe. No matter how strong they are at home, regional parties cannot be regional anymore. If they don’t take the cue from Kejriwal and Banerjee, the BJP will come for them.

