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Regulate forest trails, don't shut them down

Regulate forest trails, don't shut them down

Suspending the use of paths and trails in forest areas is no substitute for guided access, route-level oversight, and consistent enforcement.
Jagmohan Sharma
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:17 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:17 IST
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