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Regulating Technology | Simple bans are not the answer to complex questions

Regulating Technology | Simple bans are not the answer to complex questions

The suspension of messaging apps, or even access to the Internet as a whole, will not solve underlying technological or societal problems
Vikram Jeet Singh
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:54 IST
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