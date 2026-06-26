Regulating Technology | Simple bans are not the answer to complex questions

<p>In the course of one week in mid-June, the United States imposed export controls to restrict non-US citizens’ access to certain Anthropic AI models, the United Kingdom announced a ban on social media for users under the age of 16 years, and India temporarily banned the messaging platform Telegram. Taken together, these measures suggest a shift away from precise, targeted interventions into the digital domain, and point towards broader actions whose effects may extend well beyond the harms they seek to address.</p><p><strong>Building AI walls</strong></p><p>The Donald Trump administration’s decision to place export controls on Anthropic’s Fable and Mythos AI models <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/anthropic-disables-top-tier-ai-models-after-us-order-limiting-foreign-access-4037759">prohibiting foreign nationals</a> from accessing these AI models, is the first major instance of export controls being applied directly to AI models. Historically, export control restrictions have focused on physical hardware or software, rather than on a particular system’s inherent capabilities. The principle behind the order is controlling the export of ‘dual-use’ technology that could be deployed in ways adverse to the country of origin.</p>.Why social media bans for children miss the real problem.<p>The order raises practical compliance questions for private businesses operating across borders. If access to certain AI models depends on nationality or immigration status, employers may be required to build internal controls that resemble sanctions-screening or export-control systems. Businesses in the US will not be able to work seamlessly on AI projects with their group companies and vendors in other parts of the world.</p><p><strong>A ban that could increase risks</strong></p><p>On June 15, the UK announced that it would ban children under the age of 16 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/britain-to-ban-social-media-for-children-under-16-years-says-pm-keir-starmer-4039588">from accessing social media</a>. This follows in the wake of similar prohibitions in Australia and Canada, with the UK ban proposed to be implemented in 2027. The outright ban has been critiqued by online platforms and tech experts, who fear that excluding children from online spaces may make them more susceptible to online harms. Under 16s may be pushed to unregulated spaces online, including on the dark web, where user safety and age-gating are not strictly enforced.</p><p>The proposal is silent on how age-verification will work under the new regime, with the regulator promising to set out options for effective age assurance in the coming months. A system that requires children to submit IDs, biometric data, or similar information may have the opposite effect of exposing them to additional privacy and surveillance risks. Finally, this will add to the costs that platforms working in the UK will need to pay.</p><p><strong>A proportional response?</strong></p><p>After the NEET medical entrance exam was cancelled earlier this year due to paper leaks and alleged irregularities, India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT blocked the messaging platform Telegram till June 22.</p><p>Telegram (unsuccessfully) challenged the banning order through a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the government did not have the power to ban an entire platform — it could only ban specific content.</p><p>There is also the ancillary question that such a ban violates the freedoms of almost 150 million users in India, who may be using the platform for any number of reasons. India’s law also requires such measures to satisfy the tests of necessity and proportionality, and questions remain whether less restrictive alternatives were available. </p><p><strong>A complex problem</strong></p><p>These recent steps by governments across the world are interesting in their breadth and scope, and present a new trend in regulation. As the tech world gets increasingly complex and interconnected, it will become harder to tailor and calibrate regulatory responses to achieve specific outcomes. Instead of specific, targeted interventions, we may see more such wide ‘banning orders’. As technologies become increasingly ingrained, ubiquitous, and systemic, governments may be pushed towards interventions that are more restrictive in proportion to the problem they are addressing.</p><p>The risk of using such a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach must be balanced with competing concerns around the rights of online users and unintended consequences. In each case, these measures may not be addressing the underlying issues. It is unlikely that AI harms can be avoided by simply limiting access to certain nationalities. Addictive engagement algorithms are now endemic to most online social media platforms. Finally, the suspension of messaging apps, or even access to the Internet as a whole, will not solve underlying societal problems.</p><p><em><strong>Vikram Jeet Singh is Partner at BTG Advaya.</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>