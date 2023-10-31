Reimagine urban spaces, work with planners, architects

India is in the throes of a major urban transformation, an endeavour that promises to reshape our nation’s future. Several large-scale public and infrastructure projects are being commissioned across the country – from public institutions, art and culture centres, and urban renewal initiatives to new road, rail, and aviation projects.
Recent examples include the Dharavi slum redevelopment in Mumbai, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Rail System, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Jewar International Airport in Noida.
These projects will transform the face of our cities and have a tremendous impact on people’s lives. They also have the potential to redefine urban living and connectivity and catalyse economic development. However, are we harnessing the best design talent and expertise that our country has to offer to fulfil these aspirations?
Good public and social infrastructure in our neighbourhoods and cities can bring people joy, make our cities better, safer, and more sustainable, and create a better experience for citizens.
Many governments and planning authorities in India have and are continuing to invest large capital to upgrade urban infrastructure. Last month, the National Housing Bank (NBH) operationalised the Rs 10,000-crore Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) aimed at supplementing the efforts of state governments for infrastructure projects in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Permissible activities under the UIDF include a ‘comprehensive area development project’, under which five types of works can be sanctioned — transit-oriented development (TOD), heritage conservation, preparation of local area plan for decongestion, planning of greenfield areas and setting up of parks and open gyms.
These efforts to create better, sustainable and safer cities are commendable. Yet, it is imperative to recognise that without a proper process, the risk of mediocrity looms large.
Some of the best-designed buildings and projects in India, such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, the Chambal Riverfront project in Kota, Rajasthan, and the Buckingham Canal project in Chennai, were built through design competitions and have, over time, become significant parts of their respective city’s culture and landmarks.
More recently, projects such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, and the High Line in New York City were also commissioned through design competitions and today shine as success stories for their cities and people.
Governments in India, whether at the centre or at the state level, need to undertake a similar approach to the process of designing and building infrastructure for all upcoming public and infrastructure projects – open public competitions to attract some of the best designers, architects, and urban planners, and therefore, the best ideas, designs, and solutions. This will serve as a great opportunity for several practitioners from across the country to participate in such competitions and work collectively with the government to build world-class landmarks and improve the country’s infrastructure and cities.
The Council of Architecture (COA) – a statutory body constituted by the Government of India under the provisions of the Architects Act, 1972 – has laid out guidelines for organising such competitions. These guidelines ensure transparency, fairness, and the highest standards of excellence.
This is a timely reminder that our city’s future is inextricably linked to the spaces we create today.
The places we inhabit, the structures we encounter daily, and the cityscapes we navigate shape our experiences and our collective identity. It is within this context that we must raise a vital issue that concerns all citizens – the need for reform in the way public architecture and city infrastructure projects are commissioned.
(The writer is a Partner and Principal at a Mumbai-based architecture and urban design concern)