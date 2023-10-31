Reimagine urban spaces, work with planners, architects

Governments in India, whether at the centre or at the state level, need to undertake a similar approach to the process of designing and building infrastructure for all upcoming public and infrastructure projects – open public competitions to attract some of the best designers, architects, and urban planners, and therefore, the best ideas, designs, and solutions. This will serve as a great opportunity for several practitioners from across the country to participate in such competitions and work collectively with the government to build world-class landmarks and improve the country’s infrastructure and cities.