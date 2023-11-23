Reimagining crime and punishment in India

Our analysis of legislative and judicial perspectives on criminalisation shows that these institutions understand the profound impact of criminal law on citizens' lives. Courts have incrementally worked to restrict the scope of criminal law, striking down provisions that criminalise begging, homosexuality, attempted suicide, and adultery. In doing so, the courts have established a general guiding principle that opposes criminalisation if it violates fundamental rights, personal autonomy, or if the criminal provision is discriminatory. Despite a broad consensus on the principles of criminalisation, a pervasive issue of overcriminalisation persists in India, especially in laws related to social and regulatory matters. Criminal provisions, spanning from kite-flying regulations to industrial registration, are omnipresent, contributing to a legislative landscape burdened with over 6,000 criminal provisions across over 400 Union laws.