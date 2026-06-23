Reimagining early childhood care

<p>Every morning, two-year-old Nayana (name changed) was dropped off at the Koosina Mane (creche) located near her home in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Her mother would pick her up after completing work at the construction site. </p><p>In the Koosina Mane, Nayana could play, eat nutritious food, drink clean water, rest, and was tended to carefully by the caretaker appointed as a contract worker under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nrega">National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA). </a></p><p>This routine lasted for about three months; then, the caretaker’s employment contract ended. She had completed 100 wage days. No replacement was appointed, and no timeline was given. The Koosina Mane closed, and Nayana was left at home under the care of her grandmother.</p>.<p>No scheme tracked what she ate after the creche closed, no programme monitored her growth, and no system noticed the gap. She had simply fallen through.</p>.<p>There are more than 71 lakh children (Census, 2011) aged 0-6 years in Karnataka whose growth and development trajectory hinges on the availability of sustained and holistic care. The early childhood phase (usually defined as 0-6 years) witnesses some of the most significant and foundational developments that eventually determine survival, longevity, productivity, and other important parameters.</p>.'A father’s role is overlooked in early childcare, needs policy change': SC on paternity leave .<p>This age group has been a focal point of key programmes such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and frameworks such as the Early Childhood Care and Education Policy, 2013. Yet, the latest data from the National Family Health Survey-6 indicates that investments in early childhood care have not necessarily translated into concrete gains. For instance, in Karnataka, only 18.3% of children aged between six and twenty-three months consume an adequate diet. </p><p>This is the lowest among the five southern states. Only 57.9% of children aged 6-8 months receive solid or semi-solid foods along with breastmilk, and only 61.6% of children under six months are exclusively breastfed. While the ICDS may cater to children aged six months to six years, the NFHS-6 data reiterates the need to prioritise children in the age group of six months to three years.</p>.<p>Early childhood care and development extend beyond early learning systems. It begins when the child is conceived, and continues through pregnancy, delivery, and afterwards.</p>.It is time to care about childcare.<p>Article 45 of the Indian Constitution places an obligation on the State to ‘...provide early childhood care and education for all children until they complete the age of six years’. The ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1992 provides a sense of direction to uphold the survival, development, participation, and protection rights of children. </p><p>Despite these two strong commitments, outcomes in nutrition, care, health, education, and protection remain grossly insufficient. The gap between constitutional promise and lived reality is not a failure of intent – it is a failure of architecture. Addressing this requires not better schemes, but a fundamental reimagination of how India approaches the earliest years of life.</p>.<p><strong>The law: Scope and limits</strong></p>.<p>The State’s obligation under Article 45 is operationalised through two channels: first, legally enforceable rights (for example, supplementary nutrition for children under three is recognised as an entitlement in the National Food Security Act, 2013); and second, a wide array of programmes such as the ICDS. Not all services a child below six would need for holistic growth and development are recognised as legal entitlements (the Right to Education is applicable only for children aged 6-14 years).</p>.<p>In most cases, these two channels are fragmented, ineffective, and incomplete. Different departments are responsible for the delivery of entitlements and benefits. These are not just delivered separately but also budgeted, documented, monitored, and evaluated separately. </p><p>To ensure effective, timely and adequate care, the approach needs a fundamental shift: From fragmented to a unified framework that recognises care, nutrition, cognitive stimulation, protection, and education as components grounded in a rights-based approach.</p>.India's shift from institutional to family-based childcare gaining force despite challenges.<p>A fundamental right to early childhood care would change three things that the current system cannot address. It would define, in enforceable law, what every child below six is entitled to. It would compel the health, education, and child development departments to function as one accountable system rather than parallel silos. It would build the financial and monitoring architecture to ensure that accountability follows the child, not the scheme.</p>.<p>An explicit recognition of early childhood care and education as a legally enforceable right would ensure that children like Nayana do not fall prey to programmatic inefficiencies but gain from a rights-enabling system for care, growth, and holistic development.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is the director of the public policy vertical of a legal firm.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>