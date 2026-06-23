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Reimagining early childhood care

Reimagining early childhood care

There are more than 71 lakh children (Census, 2011) aged 0-6 years in Karnataka whose growth and development trajectory hinges on the availability of sustained and holistic care.
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Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:33 IST
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OpinionIn PerspectiveNREGAChild care

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