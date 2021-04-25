Reimagining growth: A new trajectory

An interesting dilemma exists. At one level India is poised to exit the low-income orbit and take off on a trajectory towards becoming a medium-income country with an economy bigger than $10 trillion despite strong headwinds. The growth thrust will coincide with ongoing preventive action on climate change.

In asserting our right to grow and develop as others have done, we will face a handicap of living in cities struggling with parking woes and worsening AQIs. We cannot isolate ourself from this reality. Alongside, it cannot be denied that there is some sort of a misdesign in our growth management.

Most countries underwent Covid-induced lockdowns last year. However, only we stood a mute, but somewhat horrified, witness to distressed migrants returning back to their mofussil homes in hundreds of thousands, often even by foot, from our previously glittering metropolises. All this raises the question whether we should remain focused on trying to press a generic accelerator or try to do things differently.

As a starting point we need to ask whether our focus is to secure growth or to attain development. The two are often used interchangeably but are quite different. The concept of GDP was developed by the US economist Simon Kuznets for a report to US Congress when the country was in the grip of the ‘Great Depression’. It was defined as the sum of consumption, investment, government spending and net exports.

In this same report, however, Kuznets warned against overdependence on this measure or confusing it with measures of welfare, saying “with quantitative measurements especially, the definiteness of the result suggests, often misleadingly, a precision and simplicity in the outlines of the object measured. Measurements of national income are subject to this type of illusion and resulting abuse, especially since they deal with matters that are the centre of conflict of opposing social groups where the effectiveness of an argument is often contingent upon oversimplification”.

Development is less easy to define but easier to experience, as any migrant from a mofussil area would tell you, and thus is a better measure of welfare.

Notwithstanding this, GDP gained traction amongst policy makers in the post WW2 decades, partly basking in the reflected glory of the brightly shining Soviet sun. A belief was created that rapid economic growth would come from heavy investments in production of steel, chemicals, fertilisers, electricity, transport equipment et al.

India was no exception and P C Mahalanobis and his growth models dominated intellectual thought. It is a different matter that, perversely, the more the government of the day adapted this ‘model’ behaviour, the worse the economy performed, until the whole system collapsed, forcing what is now known as the ‘economic liberalisation’ of the nineties.

Lo and behold, the less the government tried to ‘help’ the economy, the faster the GDP grew. However, notwithstanding this revealed perversity, the governmental impulse to ‘assist manufacturing’ rather than focusing on improving the quality of the broader economic fabric still remains strong. The Chinese model is often wistfully fancied. But maybe we should pause and consider the case of Japan.

Japan was the fastest-growing economy of the seventies and eighties. It then experienced a crisis in the form of a stock and property market crash in the backdrop of a skyrocketing currency.

The primary causes could have been something similar to our own stock market collapse of 1992. However, while Indian GDP growth revived, Japanese GDP thereafter literally stagnated, averaging barely 1 per cent growth until today.

Strangely, however, this has not negatively impacted indices which often trouble us in India. Absolute employment has grown faster than population even though manufacturing employment has shrunk. Manufacturing exports have more than doubled to over $700 billion and foreign currency reserves have gone up several-fold to about $1.2 trillion.

Further, although its GDP has stagnated, its Gross National Income and thus individual income and wealth has gone up substantially as Japanese citizens and companies invest abroad resulting in increasing dividend and interest inflows. Swings in crude prices do not create tensions there.

Mortality rates have fallen by a third and life expectancy is now in the eighties. Its cities look fresh and clean and its trains travel at bullet speed. Its tech products impress the world and it sits relaxed at the high table of all climate-change related discussions.

Development takes place with well-designed cities, blessed with high-quality education and health facilities, acting as a fulcrum. Because Japan has those cities, it still continues to rapidly develop, though statistically, based on the GDP index, it does not grow. China continues to both develop and grow because it, by focusing on 600 or so, has an even larger base of such cities.