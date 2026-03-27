Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Reimagining India’s old age homes

Urbanisation, migration, and changing aspirations often leave older adults to navigate their later years with greater independence but also, at times, greater isolation.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 19:18 IST
IndiaOpinionIn Perspectiveold age homes

Follow us on :

Follow Us