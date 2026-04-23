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Reining in one’s ego

Reining in one’s ego

One’s ego is, basically, the seat of one’s mind or psyche; metaphorically speaking, it could well be termed the mind’s reflector.
George Netto
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:33 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:33 IST
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