<p>Few realise it, but quite often one’s ego, fuelled by pride and vanity, is one’s biggest enemy. It can cause one more personal problems than anything else. Left uncontrolled, one’s ego can ruin one’s life and cause untold harm to others. On the other hand, judicious control of one’s ego can go a long way in making one’s life (and that of our fellowmen) pleasant and tolerable.</p>.<p>Like one’s very existence, one’s ego is a precious God-given gift to help one lead a mentally balanced life, free from the inebriety of delusions. It is never intended to be used maliciously against anyone. Ideally, one’s ego should be a repository of considerateness, concern and, of course, compassion for those less fortunate than oneself.</p>.Anger signals unmet needs and broken boundaries: Expert explains.<p>One’s ego is, basically, the seat of one’s mind or psyche; metaphorically speaking, it could well be termed the mind’s reflector. The mentally well-balanced person always keeps his ego reined in, never allowing it to get the better of his good sense or judgment. When that happens, self-restraint is often abandoned, precipitating serious and unforeseen consequences for one.</p>.<p>An unrestrained ego can spread more unhappiness, ill-feeling and resentment than one can imagine. Indeed, an individual with an unbridled ego is akin to a power-crazed and irresponsible dictator. History shows, time and again, that many a bloody war has been launched (and unreasonably prolonged) by an overinflated ego hell-bent on wreaking vengeance on its enemies. Are such misguided and over-sensitive egos behind the current conflict destructively raging in West Asia? It is well known that, apart from national considerations, personal egos do play a crucial role – in the form of catalysts – in most international confrontations.</p>.<p>Reining in one’s ego – however hard it may be – can lead to a positive improvement in one’s personal relations with others. And, for a stress-free life, is anything more important these days than a harmonious relationship with one’s colleagues, associates, peers, neighbours and relatives?</p>.<p>One needs to bear in mind that one’s ego is never intended to be put to negative use. Indeed, it is divinely decreed to be used – sensibly, constructively and exclusively – for the overall betterment of one’s life and the lives of those around us. A conscious and sincere effort is, therefore, needed to control one’s ego when it tends to get out of hand or assert itself irresponsibly.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>