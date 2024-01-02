Reintroduce rural wild vegetables to urban food basket

The term ‘Wild Food Plants’ may sound new to us, now forgotten, but most have grown up with them as a way of life. Unfortunately, countless varieties of wild food plants have already gone extinct, abandoned by farmers in favour of more productive varieties that became available with the ushering in of the green revolution. The local wild greens, tubers, and berries, which our forefathers foraged from forests, farmlands, and kitchen gardens are difficult, if not impossible, to be substituted by the blueberries or apples flown in to the markets from halfway across the world.