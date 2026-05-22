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Rejected by power, redeemed by time

Rejected by power, redeemed by time

The interview panel comprised experts from various fields. There were many rounds of interviews, and, by 3 pm, the crowd had dwindled from 30 to 10. Until then, I had managed really well.
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Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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BengaluruMangaluruOpinionRight in the middle

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