Relationships are vital, nurture them

We live in the age of maintenance. Gone are the days when possessing your own house meant no more expenses; you still have to shell out maintenance costs. Vehicles need to be fine-tuned on a regular basis for their smooth running. Our bodies and their parts are not easy to maintain either. Recently, there has been a steady increase in expenses to sustain our elusive youth. Health too comes at a cost.

The wealthy have their status and standard of living to maintain and the middle class has their list of essentials – jobs, financial security, savings, budget etc. Students slog to maintain their level of performance in studies.

In all this milieu of maintenance, we tend to overlook and neglect the most important aspect of our lives – maintaining relationships! Spending quality time with family members can never be substituted with compensatory material objects. Growing children especially need an investment of tender loving care that never fails to pay back and precious bonding time paves the way for the binding of values.

Marriages may be made in heaven but have to be sustained on earth. The marital relationship has to be nurtured constantly and requires adjustments and compromises. Relatives are destined but friends are chosen. Birds of a feather not only flock together but also laugh, cry and grow together through different phases, through ups and downs of life.

Charles Darwin rightly said, “A man’s friendships are the best measures of his worth”. Besides these, relationships with one’s neighbours, colleagues, employees and acquaintances cannot be undermined. All these ensure the smooth running of our day-to-day lives. Tread carefully, utter words wisely and be genuinely considerate of others’ feelings. Curb arrogance and condescending treatment of people in general. Don’t just use your family members and friends for the outpouring of your woes, but be a good listener too. Extend a helping hand when someone needs or seeks it. Deal with misunderstandings at the earliest before the resultant problem grows out of proportion. Do all you can to connect and reconnect with all those who matter.