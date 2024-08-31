Remembering Homi Bhabha 

Pipsy herself had no personal expertise on nuclear issues, but was knowledgeable about the arts, especially opera. She thrived in Bhabha’s VIP glory with all the add-on benefits that few Indians could dream of. At a time when the country was desperately poor and short of foreign exchange, he was one of the few Indians outside the cabinet who could whistle up a fistful of dollars and book himself an instant flight to any foreign destination. Officialdom never dared stand in his way.