Remembering mother

Marriage brought her to Madras (now Chennai), which I presume was somewhat of a culture shock back in the day, but she never mentioned it. With my father putting in long hours as a busy surgeon, she had to manage the household and oversee many things. She was a good soul who wouldn’t even hurt her worst enemy. Generous to the large flock of relatives of whom a few took advantage of her, she was hospitable to even an unwelcome visitor. Innately devout, she instilled in me a love for Lord Ganesha, the god of all beginnings. She taught me many lessons and urged me to study in the mornings, as what I learned at that hour would be like a nail hammered into a green tree. The two of us managed to catch a movie, ice cream, or shop together, among other fun things. The handwritten recipe book that she gave me is one cherished possession to remember her by.