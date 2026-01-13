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Remembering the soul of fasting

Remembering the soul of fasting

Fasting is considered as time of prayer, of heightened spirituality, of becoming God-conscious, of piety, of building patience.
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:31 IST
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