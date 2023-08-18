Ukraine will feature in GOP debates. Will Trump be there?

The presidential debates that are about to commence will have rare precedents for another reason. Such debates are usually dominated by domestic issues and the economy. Not since the end of the Vietnam war half a century ago has foreign policy figured in any big way in a presidential debate of either party. Occasionally, because of insistence by moderators for reasons of their personal interest in the subject, foreign policy is injected into one segment of a debate. It usually begets yawns from most viewers who are so inward-oriented that they do not consider foreign affairs to be a national election issue. For a change, on August 23, no debate viewer can run away from the issue of the war in Ukraine.

To influence the millions of prime-time television viewers of the debate, advertisements worth $2 million will be aired solely on the need for continued and vigorous US support for Ukraine during its two-hour duration. It will not be lost on anyone that inside the debate hall, however, contestants will be sparring over where they want to take the US on other issues in four years if they occupy the White House 17 months from now.