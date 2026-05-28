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Rescued by Gandhi in a sea of salt

Rescued by Gandhi in a sea of salt

It was ironic and comforting that a rich country could also face a shortage of salt
Usha Gautam
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:41 IST
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OpinionRight in the middlesalt

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