Resentment & Envy

As has been said, envy is the art of counting other people’s blessings instead of your own. Nietzsche has prescribed an antidote for this negative emotion. Nietzsche’s Superman handles this by introspecting and honestly acknowledging this emotion. He becomes active and concentrates on ‘playing, dancing, and creating’. This solution will work not just for Superman but also for ordinary mortals. It is important to keep oneself occupied, both physically and intellectually. The more active you are, the less time you have to notice what others are doing or even think about others. Get busy and work hard. Channelize the resentment and envy to become better than the person who has caused

the resentment and envy. Freeing yourself from this emotion will reduce a burden that bogs your progress. It will make you a happier and, ultimately, better person.