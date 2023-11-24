Reservations have their own merit: inclusion

In a recent Op-ed piece in this paper, titled A working hypothesis: Reservations won’t help, Prof V Raghunathan used data and anecdotes to highlight the pathetic quality in doctoral programmes across universities.

It is fair to grant the argument that the doctoral programmes in several universities of the country need a serious look.

While that is an important argument, he slips in the issue of reservations and conflates it with quality.

He raises a concern saying “compelling higher rated institutions like IIMs and IITs to admit underprepared students from socio-economically weaker backgrounds into their PhD programmes will not correct the ills of a fundamentally flawed system…” So if the system itself is fundamentally flawed, then to insinuate that it gets worse due to students from socio-economically weaker backgrounds is problematic because both the general category students and those from the socially weaker sections come from the same (inferior) cohort under this system.