Respect for student, teacher? Are you kidding?

Earlier this month, students at IIT-Madras protested over some hair-raising policies of the institution that would run utterly in the face of the objectives of the International Day of Education. They are now on the backburner, thanks to the student pressure. If they had come into effect, students were to take new courses that required them to pursue one publishable research paper each term. They were to pay hostel fees (to make up for fees that were due) in advance for the full term at the beginning of the term itself. Now, this would have unduly pressured many students from straitened financial circumstances to cough up such amounts upfront. The work for the research paper may have meant almost full-time work (60 hours per week) but without the requisite pay. These were aimed at postgraduate and doctoral students.