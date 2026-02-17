<p>There was a time in Indian public life when resignation was not treated as an admission of guilt but as an acceptance of responsibility. It reflected a belief that holding public office required moral accountability that went beyond legal obligation.</p>.<p>In September 1956, a devastating railway accident claimed 125 lives. Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was serving as railway minister under Jawaharlal Nehru, chose to resign. No court had found him guilty. No official inquiry had declared him personally responsible for the tragedy. However, he believed that as the minister in charge, he bore ultimate responsibility for what had occurred under his leadership. Nehru requested that he remain in office. Nevertheless, the very act of offering his resignation established an important principle. Public office was not a personal entitlement. It was a public trust that required accountability at the highest level.</p>.<p>This approach to leadership was not limited to one individual or one era. In 1986, Ramakrishna Hegde resigned as chief minister following allegations of misconduct, even before the completion of investigations. He was later cleared of wrongdoing. Yet he stepped down at the time because he believed that public confidence in the office mattered more than his continued tenure. The principle was clear. When questions arise about integrity, it is sometimes necessary to step aside until clarity is restored.</p>.<p>Even earlier, in 1936, Jawaharlal Nehru declined repeated invitations to meet Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator who led a fascist regime and had emerged as one of the most visible authoritarian leaders in Europe before the Second World War. Mussolini had consolidated power in Italy by suppressing political opposition and promoting an aggressive nationalist ideology, and at that time he was widely seen across the world as a symbol of decisive and concentrated power. Many political leaders and public figures sought meetings with him because association with such authority was considered strategically useful.</p>.<p>However, when global opinion shifted and the destructive consequences of fascism became undeniable, many who had earlier courted such proximity distanced themselves and refused association. Nehru’s position, in contrast, did not change with the tide. His refusal was not shaped by convenience or changing global sentiment. It was a consistent expression of his values and his opposition to fascism. By choosing not to engage at a time when engagement was fashionable and advantageous, Nehru demonstrated that leadership required not only interaction with power but also the clarity to reject it when it conflicted with one’s principles.</p>.<p>These episodes reflect a common understanding of leadership. Authority was not defined only by the power to act. It was also defined by restraint, by ethical judgment, and by the willingness to accept responsibility even in the absence of direct blame.</p>.<p>In the present context, public discomfort surrounding the so-called Epstein files raises similar questions about standards in public life. The name of a convicted sex offender appears alongside those of influential figures from politics and business. Some have argued that such associations were merely professional, that interactions were part of broader networks of influence, or that engagement with powerful intermediaries is common in global diplomacy and commerce.</p>.<p>Even if no illegality can be established in relation to those whose names appear, the discussion cannot be limited to questions of criminal liability. Individuals who hold public office, particularly those who represent India internationally, have an obligation to exercise careful judgment. To suggest that a meeting occurred because of institutional approval or because the individual involved was influential does not fully address the ethical concern. </p>.<p>Power requires more than compliance with the law. It demands moral clarity and thoughtful discretion in deciding whom to associate with. In diplomacy and business, access often implies legitimacy. Presence in certain spaces can be interpreted as endorsement. These signals extend beyond personal networks and contribute to how a country is perceived globally.</p>.<p>India’s own epics offer insight into this moral dimension of leadership. Bhishma remained loyal to the Kauravas even when Draupadi was humiliated in open court. His loyalty bound him to power, yet his silence has long been viewed as deeply troubling. In contrast, Vibhishana attempted to counsel his brother Ravana and, when he failed, chose to support Rama because he believed it was the just course of action. The contrast underscores a lasting lesson. Allegiance to authority is not the highest value. Commitment to what is right must take precedence.</p>.<p>The question facing contemporary leaders is therefore not limited to whether past associations can be legally defended. It is whether they are willing to uphold a higher standard of conduct that earlier generations sometimes embraced voluntarily. At one time, resignation was understood as an act of strength rather than weakness. Refusal to engage with disrepute was regarded as a statement of integrity.</p>.<p>Public life cannot function solely on technical compliance with the law. It depends on trust. That trust can erode not only through proven wrongdoing but also through the gradual normalisation of questionable proximity to disrepute. If the standard of accountability is reduced to the mere absence of criminal conduct, the deeper ethic of responsibility diminishes.</p>.<p>History demonstrates that India has produced leaders who chose conscience over convenience. The present moment calls for reflection on whether that higher standard remains an aspiration worth pursuing or whether it has been confined to an earlier chapter of public life.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a retired IAS officer and Congress Lok Sabha member from Raichur)</em></p>