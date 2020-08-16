Resurrecting the Teacher

Whatever its ills, wordiness isn’t one with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As I went through its 65-odd pages, the writing instructor inside me woke up. In its structuring, paragraphing, clarity, use of the active tense, and in developing and deploying the multiple-clause long sentence for its contents, NEP 2020 is some work, given the bureaucratic arms it springs from: Public documents epitomise opacity. If the government of India’s policy writers were students in my writing class, they’d have failed many times in the past. But for the chops on show with this, they’d pass with flying colours. NEP 2020 even uses (accurately) informal words like “icebreaker” and phrases like “light but tight” to explain key imperatives. Very nice.

While it’s high on purpose, as some experts have noted, and purports to put the teacher-student equation at the forefront of our educational reinvention, there’s much about the present state of the school, college, university teaching community, that it only touches upon or doesn’t face up to at all. Like all good intentions, it says all the right things – which is easy – and words them well. On many of our entrenched predicaments, it gives a nod, or glances by. Could NEP 2020 have done anything else? I wonder.

Why is public education a mess? Because, like public health, it hasn’t been a national priority. What are national priorities? In our country, they are electoral issues. And since health or education have never been polarising matters that can swing results in our polls, they don’t command the budgetary outlay from the Centre or state the way other matters do. There are exceptions to this view, but broadly it’s sad but true.

In a democracy, one assumes public education or health to be permanent priorities. India has protests over farm distress, religious persecution, anti-women violence, caste discrimination and affirmative action – all valid concerns and electoral ones. How are we to view the lack of pushback over quality education? Historically, they have happened over reservations or examination modes for entrance tests. The uproar is over some aspect of education and not education per se. Why?

That education (and even health) don’t find a mass pull is so paradoxical for a society that prides on its brains abroad. When life for common Indians is a struggle, why wouldn’t they be inured by low public standards? By design and purpose, under democracy, for large parts of its past, India has been under-educated, under-fed, under-cared for in health. Vested interests, forming a complex web with government machinery, steer our public goods. Only in such an environment do Covid-19-infected ministers in power admit themselves to private hospitals, while lauding public healthcare, and get away with it. In education, the coaching class is a conscious creation, not an anomaly.

The NEP 2020 aims to foreground the teacher. But there’s no escaping the past and present. Consider the career arc of a public university teacher in the country’s capital. In Delhi University, there are numerous colleges that practically run on the “ad-hoc” and “guest” faculty system. Pedigreed teachers with doctoral degrees, published papers in noted peer reviewed journals and years of teaching, don’t have tenure. Often, they work without benefits, at one point not even maternity benefits. By August 2019, there were at least 7,500 vacant posts for teachers across all centrally funded institutions, including universities. This backlog has continued for eons. Why so? In any functional democracy, this would and should create a furore. Why are hundreds of teachers being deliberately kept out of jobs or are under-employed? How are these universities run? Where is the money spent? Something similar obtains in public and state school education in many parts of India.

The NEP 2020’s aims will meet ground realities very soon. So many of the things it envisions, like teacher training, pedagogy advancement, active learning, mean more work on an underpaid, overburdened, insecure and unhappy teaching community. This work won’t happen till existing teachers are recognised, their efforts acknowledged, raises and promotions given, tenures granted. Only a happy and inspired teacher wants to make the effort to self-improve.

If the NEP 2020 doesn’t win the trust of the teaching community through work security, promotions, skill development, ensuring good positive learning and work conducive environments in most villages, towns, districts or wards, it can kiss education reform goodbye. This problem parallels what ails police reform. Till the police force, like teachers, don’t get tangible forms of confidence and assurance from top leadership, even the sweetest policy document won’t make any difference. The NEP 2020 is an elaborate, nice try.