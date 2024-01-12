Retailers can manage Red Sea shipping delays — for now

Nevertheless, the situation looks manageable — for now. Next Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson last week described it as “an inconvenience rather than a crisis.”

With Europe and some parts of the US enduring freezing temperatures, it will make little difference if spring fashions arrive a couple of weeks late. And seeing as consumers continue to spend cautiously, not having enough stock is probably preferable to a surfeit. So far, there seems to be no threat of clogged US ports to process imports, one of the factors that froze supply lines in 2021.

Wolfson sees the impact on prices in Next stores as being no more than 1%. But for chains that had hoped to use lower shipping costs to fatten margins, bolstering profitability now looks trickier.

And the longer the situation goes on — and attacks have recently intensified — the more serious it will become. Containers could end up in the wrong place, for example, as they did in 2021.

The good news is many companies have been here before, even relatively recently. They have the tools to deal with delays.

Although it’s more expensive, retailers can also use air freight. It’s suitable for some light but high-value items, such as cosmetics, electronics and premium sneakers, but not bulky furniture. Changing the source of supply may also be possible. One option is relying more on factories in Turkey. Trying to secure shorter manufacturing lead times from factories, to compensate for extra weeks on the water, is another. Suppliers to businesses such as Walmart Inc. and Wayfair Inc. are rushing to submit orders before the Lunar New Year holiday when Chinese factories shut down sometimes for up to a month.

Faced with shortages in 2021, the most powerful chains, such as Walmart and Target Corp., hired their own ships to ensure they could get stock from Asia in time for the holidays. Others, such as Victoria’s Secret & Co. brought in more products than usual at the start of the season, rather than waiting to see what sold well, and then later adjusting orders accordingly, known as being “open to buy.”

But these are strategies to use sparingly. For example, ordering more at the start of the season or hoovering up available stock in the market is risky if supply lines unfreeze or demand suddenly dips.

With companies on both sides of the Atlantic struggling to figure out consumer sentiment, they must walk a tightrope between having too little and too much stock. As one seasoned retailer pointed out, it’s hard enough to sell goods when you get them on time, let alone when they’re out of sync with what people want to buy.