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Rethinking access to India's courts

Rethinking access to India's courts

Mandatory practice requirements and inaccessible court infrastructure stall the promise of an inclusive judiciary
Arushi Singh
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
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