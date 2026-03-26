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Revised GDP tests devolution fairness

The promise of performance-based allocation is credible, but the methods are not tuned to fiscal equity.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 20:51 IST
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