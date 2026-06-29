Revision of voter list: Special or skewed?

<p>‘To be included in the voter list is the fundamental right of the voter; my duty, as the chief election commissioner, is to ensure that no voter is left out.’ This was the declaration made by Sukumar Sen, India’s very first Chief Election Commissioner. He painstakingly prepared the electoral rolls. Ballot boxes travelled on camels, horses, and donkeys to reach distant polling booths. And when the elections were conducted, the world that had declared mockingly that democracy would never be possible in India was left completely dumbfounded.</p>.<p>Through that sheer feat of preparing the voter list and conducting elections, an administratively fragmented India transformed into a politically unified entity. That was how the very foundation of India’s democracy was built... around Sen’s vision. He laid the building blocks of our electoral democracy. The ongoing ‘Special Intensive Revision’ is dismantling that very structure.</p>.<p>Let me explain: In our part of India, the word gyana is used to mean knowledge (gnana), caution, and mindfulness. If someone works senselessly, we admonish them thus: “Have you lost your gyana?” Such senseless people are deliberately kept away from responsible tasks.</p>.<p>It terrifies me to see how our country is being governed today.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court of India had passed an order regarding the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner. It said, “…until Parliament enacts a law in this regard, a three-member committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition shall make the selection.”</p>.<p>In a move that reflected poor institutional gyana, and defied this Supreme Court order, the Union government brought in a deeply flawed law to select the commissioner. This law allowed for the formation of a committee consisting of the prime minister, a senior Cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister, and the Leader of the Opposition. The presence of two members from the ruling party means that decisions are made unilaterally.</p>.<p>Because of this gyana-less move, Gyanesh Kumar was selected as India’s chief election commissioner. The post of the chief election commissioner conceived in this manner is akin to an extension of the ruling party and not the independent constitutional authority it should be. Now, the appointee is simply fulfilling the wishes of the party higher-ups. That is exactly what this distressing ‘special’ intensive revision of the voter list is all about.</p>.<p>All these years, the revision of the voter list would happen naturally. Periodic revisions of the voter list are, of course, necessary to remove the names of the deceased, add the names of those who have attained voting age, regularise people who have migrated, and correct duplicate voter IDs. </p>.<p>But what is happening now is an ‘urgent’ special intensive revision, apparently to detect and throw out foreign infiltrators across India.</p>.<p>This special intensive revision (SIR) has already taken place in 13 states and three Union Territories. When the SIR happened in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress asked how many foreign infiltrators were caught. The Election Commission responded with silence. In Bihar, independent journalists uncovered and revealed that the number of people identified as foreign infiltrators was 200. Apparently, 194 of them are Nepali women who came to Bihar after marrying Bihari men! </p>.<p>The marriage ties between Bihar and Nepal have traditionally existed for generations. Yet, the Election Commission mindlessly classified our daughters-in-law as infiltrators. Only those who are entirely ignorant of India’s culture and traditions could do such a thing. This should not be tolerated. In what appears to be a case of levelling a mountain to catch a mouse, the remaining six people ‘caught’ were reportedly Bangladeshi Muslims. But isn’t it the Intelligence Bureau’s job to track down a handful of foreign nationals?</p>.<p>Now, to cover up its failures, the government has unleashed its brigade to manufacture fake news. Here is one such piece of news: “The SIR is so effective that ghar wapsi (returning home) is happening among illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.” The tone of that statement implies, ‘See how potent Modi’s magic is.’ Along with this, they publicised a picture showing a crowd of frail-looking people crossing a flimsy bridge. When the fact-checking team at Boom Live analysed that picture, it turned out to be an image from Mongla Ghat in the Khulna district, deep inside Bangladesh, showing thousands of people doing their daily commute for work, and not a picture of the India-Bangladesh border. Despite this, the brigade’s empire of lies continues to roar.</p>.<p>Furthermore, in the SIRs that have already occurred, 50-60 million voters have been excluded. Of these, 66% are women, including those who relocated to their husbands’ homes after marriage. The rest are predominantly villagers, migrants who moved from villages to urban slums, Dalits, marginalised communities, nomads, Adivasis, and, alongside them, minority Muslims, who are being specially targeted to be weeded out in as many numbers as possible.</p>.<p>Considering all this, what is happening right now is not a special intensive revision but a skewed intensive revision. Voters are reportedly required to fill out forms, which in itself poses a challenge in India. Then, they apparently compare the 2025 voter list with the 2002 voter list. During this cross-checking, the spelling of the voter’s name and the spelling of the father’s name must reportedly perfectly match. This logic might work for Western languages. In our native languages, spelling varies with pronunciations, and pronunciation varies with individuals. Spelling differences are bound to happen. One needs to understand this reality rather than just hunt for faults. </p>.<p>In the name of ‘logical discrepancies’, lakhs of voters have reportedly been excluded. If all voters are viewed through the same dubious lens, as criminals, it is a tragic journey. And for what reason is this revision being done with impossibly tight deadlines, without even giving people room to breathe? And there appear to be hidden reasons too. </p>.<p>After Shaheen Bagh, there has been little or no talk of the National Register of Citizens. If one were to ask the NRC, ‘Where did you vanish, oh ghost?’, it would probably reply, ‘Where would I go, sir? I am sitting safely hidden right inside the SIR!’</p>.<p>In the tradition established by the first Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen, officials scoured forests, hills, slums, and deserts to ensure every voter was included. Such things happen only when there is an earnest belief that voters are the fundamental bricks of the great house of democracy. Back then, there was the Gandhian spirit, Nehru’s leadership, and Ambedkar’s Constitution serving as the guiding force.</p>.<p>Today, those ruling India are the ideological descendants of Hedgewar, Golwalkar, and Savarkar. They are actively plucking out and throwing away the ‘voter’ bricks from the house of democracy. What else can happen other than for the house of democracy to ultimately collapse on its own?</p>.<p>Some individuals who were struck off the voter list as ‘dead’ must approach the judiciary to declare, ‘We are alive,’ but even then haven’t received justice. What does this mean? Are the voters dead? Or is it our judiciary that is dead? Or is it the CEC, after politically killing the living, who is dead? What about our prime minister? Nothing is certain anymore.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a Kannada writer and a public intellectual. Views expressed are personal)</em> </p>