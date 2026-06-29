Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Revision of voter list: Special or skewed?

The first Election Commission built India’s democracy by ensuring every eligible citizen found a place on the electoral roll. The current SIR drifts from that tradition.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 21:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 21:46 IST
OpinionPanoramaspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us