Revisiting the social origins of Dictatorship and Democracy

Fifty-eight years after its first publication, Barrington Moore Jr’s classic work on the sociology of politics, Social Origins of Dictatorship and Democracy: Lord and Peasant in the Making of the Modern World (henceforth, Social Origins) remains a touchstone in the comparative study of democracies. South Asia offers a particularly interesting subset of cases with which to examine recent public discourse concerning democracy and authoritarianism. If democracy is taken to mean regular and competitive elections by which governments change, and a set of civil liberties including freedom of the press and of association, then only India in the region has experienced stable democratic rule, with the brief interregnum of the Emergency between 1975-1977. Most other states of South Asia and even the wider South-East Asia region have a chequered record of democracy, with the citizens subordinated by military juntas, monarchies, dictators, or single-party rule.