Revitalise law school clinics

The Constitution of India aspires to create an inclusive society. In pursuit of this goal, legislators established a statutory framework through the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987, ensuring free access to justice for every indigent and underserved segment of society.

Recognising that law schools are the incubators of emerging legal professionals and scholars, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has mandated the establishment of a legal aid clinic in every law school, headed by senior faculty, as outlined in Rule 11 of Schedule III of its Rules on Standards of Legal Education and Recognition of Degrees in Law. Additionally, in 1997, the BCI introduced legal aid as a compulsory practical course in the curriculum.

These initiatives aimed to achieve two significant outcomes: first, to equip students with the necessary skills for the legal profession while instilling a sense of societal service by exposing them to real-world challenges; and second, to formalise and facilitate easier access to justice by involving students.